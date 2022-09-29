Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Down 7.4%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.12. 3,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 468,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a market cap of $772.25 million, a P/E ratio of 137.52 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Cars.com by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 48,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 84,336 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

