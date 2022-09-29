CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $86.42 on Thursday. CarMax has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,445,847. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth $106,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

