Capital Insight Partners LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,910 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 131,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 36,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

