Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 389 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 90,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,058 shares of company stock valued at $289,435 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fastenal Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FAST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus cut their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

