Capital Insight Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gentex by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gentex by 8.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.5% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GNTX. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gentex to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

