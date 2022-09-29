Capital Insight Partners LLC Has $581,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.