Capital Insight Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $113.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

