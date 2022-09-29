Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 82,224 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,224 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 3.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 612,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.