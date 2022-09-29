Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,306 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $18,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after buying an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after buying an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,975,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,601. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.10. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.62 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

