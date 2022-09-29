Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Down 8.1%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.94. 34,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,170,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOEV. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $526.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Aquila bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,538,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,535.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,101,523.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,717,803 shares of company stock worth $11,069,348 over the last ninety days. 21.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOEV. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Canoo by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Canoo by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Canoo in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

