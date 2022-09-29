Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Action List Buy”

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$89.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$92.00. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$79.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

CNQ traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$63.46. 1,819,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,324,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$74.26. The company has a market cap of C$73.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$45.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.0999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total value of C$25,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.90, for a total transaction of C$25,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,764,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$118,038,226.20. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total transaction of C$148,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,063,580.54. Insiders have sold a total of 50,530 shares of company stock worth $3,734,577 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

