Camden National Co. (CAC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on October 31st

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Camden National has raised its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Camden National Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $44.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $643.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78. Camden National has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.20 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Camden National will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Camden National by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Camden National in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Camden National by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens cut Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

