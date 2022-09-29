Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 9,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,787. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Get Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 81,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 105,978 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.