Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Update

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the August 31st total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CHI traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 9,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,787. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
