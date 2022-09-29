Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Stephens to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on CALM. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CALM stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 38,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.34. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of -0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.