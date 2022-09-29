Byrne Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,059,000 after buying an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,206,000 after buying an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,249,000 after buying an additional 1,701,541 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,277,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.38. The stock had a trading volume of 422,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,310,414. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

