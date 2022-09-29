Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 65 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $344.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,929. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.88 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $382.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.06.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

