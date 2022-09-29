Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 862,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,857,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,699. The company has a market cap of $359.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.