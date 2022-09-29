Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.50. 80,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,220. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.96 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.17.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

