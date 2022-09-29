Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 472.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,840,000 after buying an additional 1,383,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,949,000 after buying an additional 793,239 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth $29,719,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after acquiring an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 83,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,775. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.99. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.46%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

