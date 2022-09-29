Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.49. The company had a trading volume of 238,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,717. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.65. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

