Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $141,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,769,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,894,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,651,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,551,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,858,000 after acquiring an additional 931,177 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,223,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $856,533. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of DUK traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.02. 168,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,692. The company has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.