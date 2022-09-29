Byrne Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,486,548 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.31.

