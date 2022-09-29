Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.3 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.08. 649,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,714. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

