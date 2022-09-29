Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,327 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 36.9% in the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 31.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 305.2% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 39,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,040 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 20,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Bunge by 8.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Price Performance

BG traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.05. 18,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

