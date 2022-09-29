Bullseye Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 5.9% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.40. 37,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.06 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

