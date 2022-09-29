Bullseye Investment Management LLC Takes $2.51 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 2.2% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.45. 12,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
