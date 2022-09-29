Bullseye Investment Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 1.0% of Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bullseye Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% during the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 63,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.4% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,296,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

