BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. Approximately 5,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 4,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.60 to C$3.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 3.0 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.
See Also
