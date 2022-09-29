BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.58% of BRP Group worth $16,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,943,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 636,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BRP Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BRP Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin acquired 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins cut their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of BRP traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,932. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.48 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. On average, research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

