Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.66

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $35.73, with a volume of 3862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.