Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Lifted by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,238,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 5.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $55,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.71. 81,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

