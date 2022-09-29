Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $25.81

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPK shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,405,000 after buying an additional 126,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,211,000 after buying an additional 2,484,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after buying an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.