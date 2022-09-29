Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $57.38

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Up 3.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 4.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Stories

