Brokerages Set Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Price Target at $45.50

Shares of Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Fraport Price Performance

Fraport stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. Fraport has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

