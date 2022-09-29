Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Price Target at $92.00

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIN. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.26. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $61.03 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,763,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,445,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,740,000 after buying an additional 159,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

