Brokerages Set Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) PT at $575.36

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $570.32.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $488.29 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.32 and its 200-day moving average is $518.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.