Brokerages Set Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target at $582.94

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $575.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $638,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 61,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $321.08 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $305.31 and a 12 month high of $753.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.50. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 32.36 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

