Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.17

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 6361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BRMK shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $681.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 142.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 145,257 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 67,022 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

