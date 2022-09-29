Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.40

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.40 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 415384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

BNTGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank raised Brenntag to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brenntag from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brenntag SE will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

