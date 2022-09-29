Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.79–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $347.00 million-$350.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.83 million. Braze also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.23–$0.22 EPS.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $35.25 on Thursday. Braze has a one year low of $27.09 and a one year high of $98.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,378.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 152,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,333,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 474,764 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,740. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 17,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $578,401.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,378.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 736,947 shares of company stock worth $25,647,144 and have sold 150,022 shares worth $6,488,292. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braze

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.