Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,069. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.11 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brady will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Brady by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Brady by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

