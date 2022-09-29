boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 30 at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 37 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 65 ($0.79) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.91) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Price Performance

boohoo group stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $58.05.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.