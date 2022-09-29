Boku (LON:BOKU) Stock Price Down 1%

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 100.55 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.24). Approximately 100,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 385,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.25).

Boku Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.34. The company has a market capitalization of £305.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Boku Company Profile

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

