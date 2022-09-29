BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DHF)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

DHF opened at $2.12 on Thursday. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 220,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter worth $64,000.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.