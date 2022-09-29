Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $422,269.00 and $34,359.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 3,628,102 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official website is www.blockchaincuties.finance.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans.Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly.”

