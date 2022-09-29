Blank Wallet Hits Market Capitalization of $15.31 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 28th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010997 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10487527 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.