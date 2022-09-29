Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 94,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,770,590 shares.The stock last traded at $24.03 and had previously closed at $25.76.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 101.64%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,154 shares of company stock valued at $90,971. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,652,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,336,000 after buying an additional 222,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,021,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,940,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,916,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,936,000 after buying an additional 69,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 277,202 shares during the period. 55.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

