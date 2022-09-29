BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the August 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 253,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,261. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

