BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the August 31st total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $9.92. 253,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,261. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.