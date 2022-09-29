BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BlackBerry Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BB opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Insider Transactions at BlackBerry

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 7,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $40,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,998.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $42,281.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,661.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $194,846. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 338,370 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

