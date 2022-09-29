BitWhite (BTW) Trading Down 19.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitWhite has a market cap of $36,816.15 and $20,573.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005906 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BTW is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism.The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it.”

